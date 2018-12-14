Delays are building on the approach to the tolls of both Severn bridges as work starts to remove the pay booths.

Traffic monitors show heavy traffic westbound before the toll booths on both the M4 and M48.

Travel time through the delays is currently said to be around 20 minutes.

Today is the first day of work to remove the toll booths.

Since 9am three toll lanes have been closed on the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

At 8pm the Prince of Wales Bridge will be fully closed westbound and drivers will be diverted via the M48 bridge.

