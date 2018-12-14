A DANGEROUS rapist was jailed for 24 years after being found guilty of a catalogue of sexual abuse against women.

Karl Gettings, aged 56, of Waltwood Road, Llanmartin, Newport, was convicted by a jury in July in Cardiff Crown Court of these charges but reporting restrictions prevented him being named until the conclusion of a second trial.

After this second two-week trial, also held at Cardiff Crown Court, the defendant was convicted of serious violence offences against three male victims

The jury found him guilty of charges which included assault occasioning actual bodily harm and making threats to kill.

In the first trial, prosecutor Roger Griffiths told the jury how Gettings had raped two women and sexually abused another.

He was convicted of three counts of rape, three charges of indecent assault, two of sexual assault, two of unlawful wounding and five of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Gettings was cleared of four counts of making threats to kill and two of indecent assault.

Following that trial, Judge Tom Crowther QC classed the defendant as a dangerous offender and he was jailed for 18 years, plus an additional six years on extended licence, making a total sentence of 24 years.

After his convictions in the second trial this week, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke adjourned sentence until Wednesday, December 19.

She thanked the jury of seven men and five women for their public service following their guilty verdicts and added that they had had to sit through “distressing evidence”.

Gettings, who was represented by his barrister Mark Wyeth QC, was cleared on one count.

The defendant had denied all the charges in both trials.

Turning to him, Judge Lloyd-Clarke said: “You have been convicted of extremely serious offences.”

No indication was made by the court whether Gettings would be receiving a consecutive or concurrent sentence for these new offences after his 24-year sentence in the summer.