THE race is on to find a home for three dogs so they don't have to spend Christmas in a kennel.

The pups are residents of Newport City Dogs Home and the staff want to hear from anyone considering owning a new pet to come forward.

The last day for rehoming is Tuesday, December 18, so this the last opportunity to find the perfect pooch before the new year.

Pictured is Tilly, a beautiful boxer girl in her senior years with a gentle nature. Cleo is shar pei who is very loving but has struggled to find her forever family. Mabel is a Frenchie who has been used for breeding and needs someone to give her love and attention.

For more information please contact the staff at the centre on 01633 290902.