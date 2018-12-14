WAR veterans and pensioners got the VIP treatment at an annual Christmas party held at the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in Newport.

The festive atmosphere was in full swing as more than 160 veterans and pensioners were waited on by staff from the ONS and the neighbouring Intellectual Property Office.

There was also entertainment laid on, with the opportunity to join in with some wartime songs.

This was the eighth such party organised and managed by the ONS, with funds raised by staff, through various events during the year.

And most importantly, the event provides an opportunity for veterans and pensioners to get together, catch up, and reminisce.