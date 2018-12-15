THERE has been lots of simmering going on in the corridors of power this week.

In the House of Commons, 10 Downing Street, the European Union headquarters in Brussels, and Parliament Square - where politicians of all parties have vented their spleen into TV cameras - to name just four locations, Those Who Rule and Those Who Aspire To Rule have been bubbling way.

With anger, indignation, frustration - you name it, they've been simmering.

And amidst it all has been Theresa May, never staying in the same place long enough to simmer openly herself, though one suspects that she is internalising all of hers, microwave-style.

One of these momentous days, the timer will go 'ping', the door of No. 10 will fly open, and out she will come, steaming from ears, nose and mouth, ready to burn the fingers of any ill-advised colleague who seeks to calm her down.

We had a hint of the Prime Minister's molten core yesterday, during her discussions with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

This 'frank exchange of views' has been described by several media outlets as "frosty", but in Mrs May's barely restrained case, it appeared to emanate from the other end of the thermometer.

By the time it came to the official press conference, Mrs May's ire had been doused sufficiently enough for her to describe the pair's discussions as "robust".

Meanwhile, back home, the simmering goes on. In the case of the more vociferous among Labour's MPs, there is a danger that - without a decisive move from leader Jeremy Corbyn - their invective will boil down to nothing.

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Co, meanwhile, appear as they always do. Lightly poached.