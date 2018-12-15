IN Newport, there’s Sleeping Beauty – like you’ve never seen before – which is being performed at Riverfront Theatre until January 6, 2019. Follow the story of missing Princess, Patience, mercilessly pursued by the Evil Dowager Aunt Draig, in a tale of love and adventure. Returning for another year is Liam Tobin, as housekeeper Mrs Midges, and Richard Elis, as Muddles the gardener, promising for a hilarious performance.

There will be an audio described performance, interpreted in British Sign language by Julie Doyle, on January 3. Plus, a relaxed screening – with reduced sound levels and special effects – is taking place on January 4.

Peak performances are £21 or £19 concessions for red seats, £18 or £16 concessions for yellow seats, and £13 for all blue seats. Family tickets, during peak time, are £56 and admit two adults and two children.

Off peak performances are £18 or £16 concessions for red seats, £16 or £14 concessions for yellow seats, and £12 for all blue seats. Off peak family tickets are £50. You can book yours by calling: 01633 656679, or by visiting the website: tickets.newportlive.co.uk

l In Caerphilly, guests are welcome to fly away to Neverland, courtesy of Rainbow Valley Productions. Peter Pan is being performed at Blackwood Miners Institute until December 30, with a variety of performances starting at 2pm, 5.30pm or 7pm.

Join Wendy and the Lost Boys in their swashbuckling adventures, fighting the fierce Captain Hook and his silly sidekick Smee – played by Owen Money, excluding school performances where the role will be played by Adrian Gregory – and showing the fairies how much you believe.

Tickets are £17 or £14 concessions, or a pound dearer on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day. Alternatively, a family ticket is £54, or £58 on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day. You can book yours by calling: 01495 227206, or by visiting the website: blackwoodminersinstitute.com

l Dick Whittington has proved popular this festive season, with Monmouth presenting a pantomime of Dick Whittington: The Cat’s Tale, and Cwmbran presenting Dick Whittington meets Puss in Boots.

Dick Whittington: The Cat’s Tale is by Spontaneous Productions and is being performed at Monmouth’s Savoy Theatre, with the final performance on January 1, 2019. This unique twist in the tale focuses very much on Whittington’s cat – who talks – in a spectacle, jam-packed with raving rats, jolly jokes and spectacular songs.

There is a relaxed performance, which is full length but avoids loud bangs and flashing lights, on December 19. Normal performances will then run from December 28 into the new year. Tickets are £12 or £8 for children under the age of 16. A family ticket – admitting four people – is £35. You can book yours by calling: 01600 772467, or by visiting the website: monmouth-savoy.co.uk

l Meanwhile, Dick Whittington meets Puss in Boots is being shown at Congress Theatre Cwmbran. This is a Rainbow Valley Productions, merging the story of fortune-seeking Dick Whittington and the well-dressed famous feline, into a unique performance that promises double the festive fun.

This is a tale of adventure, song, dance, and – of course – love, which the whole family can enjoy. It will be shown at 2pm tomorrow [Sunday] and 7pm on December 21. On December 22 and 23, Dick Whittington meets Puss in Boots will be performed at 2pm and 5.30pm, with the final performances at 11am and 3pm on Christmas Eve. Tickets are £16, or £12 concessions. You can book yours by calling: 0 1633 868239, or by visiting the website: congresstheatre.co.uk

l If your festive season is a bit hectic, but you’re still hoping to check out a pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk is coming to Abertillery’s The Met in January 2019. Encore Theatre Academy will be bringing the production to the venue at 6.30pm from January 9 until January 13.

Join Jack on a magical mission, complete with colourful characters in creative costumes, with lots of laughter along the way. Tickets are £7.50 or £28 for a family of four. You can book yours by calling: 01495 355945, or by visiting the website: the-met.co.uk

l Further afield, in Cardiff, an amazing pantomime will re-tell the tale as old as time, Beauty and the Beast. The performances at New Theatre star: TV presenter Lisa Riley, former rugby captain Gareth Thomas, Ben Richards, Mike Doyle, Danny Bayne, and Stephanie Webber.

Tomorrow [Sunday] it will be performed at 1pm and 5pm, with performances resuming from December 19 and continuing into the new year, excluding Christmas Day. Prices are dependent on seating and time. You can book your tickets by calling: 029 2087 8889, or by visiting the website: newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

Are there any pantomimes that we’ve missed? Get in touch with us at: newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk