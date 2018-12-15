A SUMMIT of all four UK nations should be arranged to attempt to develop a consensus on the way forward for the ongoing Brexit process, South Wales East AM Steffan Lewis has said.

Mr Lewis, who is also Plaid Cymru's shadow external affairs minister, presented the idea following a week of turmoil in the negotiations, with Theresa May cancelling a Parliamentary vote on the process due to be held next week, and then being faced with a vote of no confidence. Although she survived, it appears the EU Withdrawal Bill as it currently stands will not be supported by Parliament - with the Northern Ireland 'backstop' proving the most contentious element, and the prime minister went back to Brussels at the weekend to attempt to renegotiate some of the terms.

Mr Lewis said: "A new way forward is needed to break the impasse and bring this growing political crisis to an end.

“Plaid Cymru said from the outset that a four-nations approach was required, but this call was ignored resulting in the current fiasco that risks destabilising the whole of Europe.

“So as the clock ticks with no solution is sight, and with people look anxiously to their futures, I propose that the prime minister convenes a Summit of the Nations this week to end the impasse."

Mr Lewis said the summit would work towards a consensus on the way forward, including an agreement to remain in the single market and customs union.

"The summit could also mandate the prime minister to seek an extension to the Article 50 process so that she has more time to enact a deliverable plan that has the support of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland," he added.

“The UK Government has to realise that they can no longer seek to force through their plans against the will of the Westminster parliament, the devolved governments and the people of the UK.

“It is not too late to seek a new way forward based on mutual respect, understanding and democracy and I urge the prime minister to heed this call and convene a Summit of the Nations as soon as possible.”

Although Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to remain in the EU in June 2016, both Wales and England voted to leave.