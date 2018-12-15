REPORTS have been received of pedestrians on the M48 between Chepstow and Magor.
Police are on their way to the scene and have advised drivers to reduce speed and take care.
Information can be reported to police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.
We have received a report of pedestrians on the M48 between Chepstow & Magor. Officers are on the way to assist, take care and reduce speed if you are planning on using the M48— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) December 15, 2018
Comments are closed on this article.