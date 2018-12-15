GWENT is being battered by the bad weather - but seems to have avoided most of the disruption hitting other areas of Wales.

Heavy rain has been falling all day, with poor conditions on the roads.

A yellow weather warning is in place until 6pm this evening, warning of heavy rain and strong winds, with the Met Office predicting spray and flooding on some roads.

Some homes and businesses could also see flooding, while power cuts are also possible.

There were reports of flooding on the road outside Newport Train Station, but South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said this afternoon they had not been called to the scene, or any other flooding incidents in the area.

But Newport County's clash with MK Dons this afternoon was a casualty of the weather - with the match having to be called off.

Other areas of Wales seem to have been worse hit - with reports of snow in north Wales, and flooding in Pembrokeshire.

Tomorrow's weather is predicted to be wet in the afternoon, but overall better than it was today.