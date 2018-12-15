THIS week’s Dog of the Week is the fabulous Oscar.

Oscar is an old tyme bulldog mix, and he has been signed over to the centre through absolutely no fault of his own. Oscar is just 18 months old, and he’s quite shy and sensitive.

Oscar is neutered, vaccinated, and is ready for rehoming immediately.

He doesn’t much enjoy being stuck in a kennel, and Newport City Dogs Home would love to find the perfect forever sofa for Oscar soon.

A first class veterinary reference will be required for an existing or previously owned pet, so the staff are unable to take applications from first time owners for Oscar.

He is a little boisterous in play with other dogs, but he has a heart of gold and is very friendly and affectionate around humans of all ages.

For more information please contact the staff at the centre on 01633 290902.