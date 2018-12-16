THE Football Association of Wales (FAW) and the charity Welsh Hearts have teamed up to present a defibrillator to Cwmbran Celtic AFC.

Amanda Smith from the FAW presented the defibrillator to Cwmbran Celtic’s chairman Scott Kinsella before the kick-off at Celtic’s big cup game against TNS on Saturday, December 8.

Club chairman Scott Kinsella said: “We’re extremely pleased that the FAW have combined with Welsh Hearts and decided to present our club with this vital piece of equipment.

“We have seen professional footballers collapse on the field of play with heart conditions and we know that every second counts in these situations.

“Just a few weeks ago a referee at a local game was able to save the life of a spectator who had collapsed due to having access to a defibrillator.

“Obviously, we hope we never have to use it, but it gives us great piece of mind knowing that it is available should the need ever arise.”

Welsh Hearts is the leading Heart charity in Wales for placing defibrillators in communities and public places. The charity was established by Sharon Owen after she was diagnosed with a heart condition at the age of 11 following a routine check-up with her GP.