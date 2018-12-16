THERE'S a lot going on in Newport today if you're in a festive mood - with more than one appearance from Father Christmas himself.

St David's Hospice Care is putting on not one, but two festive events - a Santa walk and a Santa ride.

Both events start at end at the Newport International Sports Village, with cyclists setting off on a 25-mile route at 10am, spreading cheer and goodwill around the city.

The walk, which is six miles, sets off 15 minutes later.

Both events are £10 to enter, with 100 per cent of the money made going to the charity, which provides care to patients and families in Newport, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Caerphilly and Powys,

The Santa Ride is supported by Newport Social Cycling, Kymin, Daryll Barnby Entertainments & Events, Roberto’s Bicycle Repairs Newport, Simon Jones Carpentry, The Hot Bread Shop, and Seawall Tearooms.

The Walk is supported by Kymin, Daryll Barnby Entertainments & Events, Hot Bread Shop, Seawall Tearooms and The Pod.

Meanwhile the real Father Christmas is paying a visit to Newport's Tredegar House to meet good boys and girls in his grotto - although tickets to see him are sold out. A Christmas market will also be held at the National Trust attraction, at Home Farm behind the gift shop.

Somehow - he is magic after all - Santa is also paying a visit to the Fourteen Locks Canal Centre from 10am. Children can pay him a visit to meet the man himself and get a present. For more information call 01633 892 167. The centre is also holding a Christmas pebble decorating workshop from 10am until 3pm.

And the ice rink at Newport's Celtic Manor Resort is open today - and every day until Sunday, January 6. Tickets available at the door, or via celtic-manor.com/christmas/the-great-skate

Elsewhere in Gwent, there's a festive trail at Chepstow Castle between 11am and 4pm, and Father Christmas - again, showing he can be in lots of places at once - will be at Raglan Castle from midday to 3.30pm, and at the Angel Hotel in Abergavenny. To book a slot to see him at Raglan Castle call 01291 690228.

Santa's also at Blaenavon Ironworks - call 01495 792615 to book a place - and Big Pit during the day.

It's hard not to wonder how he has any time to make presents.