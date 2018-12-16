THIS week Cats Protection Gwent are trying to find a forever home for two beautiful sisters Buffy and Ebony.

These two kittens are 4 months old and need to find a home where they can stay together. They will be nervous at first, but when they get to know you they are very playful. Ebony is the more confident of the two and they love to snuggle up together.

They will need a quiet home without children, but could live with other cats. Their adoption fee covers neutering, vaccination, microchipping and a full health check.

We find homing little black cats is harder than others which is difficult to understand. These two are so loving they could make the perfect addition to your family. If you can offer this gorgeous pair of house panthers a home this Christmas then please contact the charity as soon as possible.

Telephone 0345 371 2747, email gwentsouthcp@btinternet.com or visit www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch