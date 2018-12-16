Take a look at this week’s Now and Then photographs. Do you recognise where they were taken? To share your memories of this area, e-mail nowandthen@southwalesargus.co.uk or write to Sarah Wigmore, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Newport, NP20 3QN, by Thursday December 20.

This is the gate I do not want to pass through for a few years - Main entrance to St Woolas Cemetery. On Bassaleg Road, used it for a short cut to the Civic Centre and the Ridgeway pub. Many of my family interred here along with the famous and infamous - all to be seen by accompanying the local historian Richard Frame on his guided tours.

Jim Dyer Newport

This is Newport's St Woolos Municipal Cemetery - not to be confused with St Woolos Church cemetery. The last new burial took place in the churchyard in the 1850s, further burials took place until the 1870s but only in existing family graves. The Council cemetery opened in 1854, it was sited on the high ground so that rain water would not contaminate the town's springs & wells. It had chapels for Church of England, Nonconformists and Roman Catholics though these chapels have long since been used to store ground keeping equipment. The main entrance shown is on Bassaleg Rd, at the back of the cemetery is the Jewish Synagogue and their two small graveyards, the last burial there was of Harry Poloway, Newport's Toastmaster. St Woolos cemetery is favoured by the Catholic population of Newport.

Dave Woolven, Newport