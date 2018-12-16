MORE than 65 people donned white beards, elf ears, jingle bells and more for the St David's Hospice Care Santa Ride and Walk today.

The jolly and festive event saw supporters of the hospice dress up as either Santa Clauses or elves and get pedalling or walking to raise funds.

The challenge, which took the hospice supporters on a 25 mile cycle, started at Newport International Sports Village and saw participants travel around Newport before heading back to the sports village.

Not only had people dressed up for the occasion but many had also decorated their bikes, with one rider sticking a Christmas tree to their bike and another decorating theirs as a sleigh.

The riders made various stops along the way at Friars Walk and other areas before carrying on their journey and warming up with hot drinks and nibbles at the sports village afterwards.

Those who took part in the Santa Ride braved the cold for a six mile trek along the Riverfront and back.

The Santa Ride and Santa Walk events have both ran for many years, with last year's event raising more than £2,000. This year the estimated amount is unknown as entries were still open yesterday morning for people to sign up.

Kris Broome, director of Fundraising and Lottery at St David's Hospice Care said: "We were absolutely delighted to have people turn out at Christmas. Obviously its all raising funds for St David's and we've just tried to continue our portfolio of events. There's something for everyone at this time of the year, riding, walking and all funds go to people who are suffering from cancer or a life-threatening illness.

"We need to raise £8 million pounds."

Mr Broome also said there is a new event set up that will take place on December 28 called the Twmbarlwm Turkey Trek.

"It will be either 10 and a half miles or five and a half miles," said Mr Broome.

"The idea is to get friends and family together in that festive period perhaps when there's not much going on and to get rid of the excesses of Christmas."

For more information on the Turkey Trek, visit stdavidshospicecare.org or call 01633 851051.