It's a big day for anyone using the Severn Bridges tomorrow - when the tolls finally disappear for good.

But what will we all be doing with that extra cash we're saving?

Assuming you cross the bridge Monday to Friday for work and have four weeks holiday a year, we've worked out you will save £1,344.

So, here are 10 ideas for what you could spend that on...

1. Looking to finally get that gym membership you've been putting off? Well, you could buy four full memberships for Bannatyne's Gym in Newport and have a little left over to kit yourself out before you go.

2. Or you could treat nine friends to a dinner with wine pairing at the Whitebrook restaurant near Monmouth. It boasts a Michelin star and the chef/patron, Chris Harrod, recently won the Great British Menu. Based on the cost of £137 per person, you'd have £111 left over for a tip - or some more wine.

3. Keeping with the food theme, not everyone would want to go to a Michelin star restaurant so why not splash out on 313 Big Mac medium meals instead - and come away with £1.23 change as well.

4. You could support your local football league team by buying two platinum membershops for the Newport County AFC Supporters Trust for a year, with £144 left over to go and spend in the County shop in the Kingsway, Newport.

5. Or if you are a film fan, you can get 123 adult tickets for a film of your choice at Friars Walk, Newport.

6. More of a music fan? You could take 17 mates along to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on May 27, 2019, to see the reunited Spice Girls in concert. Prices start at £77.

7. In to shoes? How about spending your saving on two pairs of Christian Louboutin Pigale 120 shoes for £525 a pair from Selfridges.

8. Or you could get 24 pairs of the classic Converse All Star Hi Tops from Schuh at Friars Walk. They're a more reasonable £55 a pair and always seem to be in fashion.

9. Want a dream car? You could afford 0.9 per cent of an Aston Martin DB11 V8, which has an on the road price of £151,900.

10. And finally, if you think you may get withdrawal symptoms from not paying to cross a bridge, why not visit Newport's historic Transporter Bridge and make 1,344 single crossings at £1 a time. If you fancy walking over the high level walkway it is £3 a time, meaning you can do this 448 times. You'll also know the money will be used to preserve this treasure of the city.