A CHRISTMAS Community Collection has been organised by Caerphilly County Borough Council’s Youth Service through The Basement Project in Blackwood.

Families across the borough can receive this collection through self-referral or from social workers, project workers or school recommendations.

Toys, food, clothes, shoes, gifts and more have been collected and distributed to families, children and young people who are in need at this time of year. These items have been put together in individual boxes and then collected by families from The Basement.

There have been 49 families and 159 children/young people supported through this project with more referrals increasing daily.

Support has come from staff and families, the local community, youth clubs, Pound Land in Blackwood and Caerphilly, Valley Gymanastics, ADSA in Blackwood, Switch Gear, Oakdale friends community group, Greggs in Blackwood, Upsa Daisy Nursery, Merthyr Job Centre, Blackwood and Risca food banks, Diva Sport, Adult Education, Shine Hair and Beauty, new and expectant parents and the council’s Innovate project.

Cllr Philippa Marsden, Caerphilly County Borough Council’s cabinet member for Education and Achievement, said: “The Basement Project ran by the council’s Youth Service is a brilliant facility to help young people and this collection shows once again that staff and the local community are willing to go out their way to support those less fortunate.

"I would like to thank everyone involved for their donations which will help make a difference to those in need.”