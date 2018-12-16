A CAFE helped the the homeless celebrate Christmas by providing a free three course meal and giving gifts yesterday.

Pritchie's Cafe, on Commercial Road, Newport, has put on the Christmas event for the past three years to give something back to the community and those who don't have a home over the festive period.

As well as enjoying a Christmas dinner, mince pies and other nibbles, around 50 guests who came to Pritchie's also received a brand new pair of trainers or work boots.

Lucy Stoneman, who is the niece of cafe owner Susan Pritchard, said she's proud of her family for hosting the event.

She said: "We had around 50 people that came in and people were sort of coming in and out. It was a fab event, really good and we had donations and items brought in from friends, family and other businesses.

"We always give them a gift and this year they could swap their holey shoes for trainers or work boots.

"It's a lovely thing to do and its really humbling to do this. It is a little gesture but I wish we could do more. My dad did all the cooking and my auntie does a lot of hard work running Pritchie's."

Pritchie's Cafe wanted to give their thanks to the GLD Dancing School, the Spar in Bettws, Riverford and Lloyds TSB for their donations towards the event.

Mrs Stoneman added: "We are very thankful for all the donations. My friend works at Lloyds TSB and this year they put together their own boxes for everyone who came in."