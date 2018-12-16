IT'S been a frenetic few weeks in Parliament!

The prime minister’s decision to postpone the meaningful vote on the Brexit deal at the eleventh hour - a desperate response to the prospect of a big defeat in the Commons – epitomised the chaos at the heart of the government.

We all then had to watch on whilst the Tories forced a vote on whether they have confidence in her as the Conservative leader.

This was a vote she ultimately won, though both her authority and long-term credibility as prime minister looks in even further doubt.

Prior to the postponed vote last week, ministers also went down in the history books for all the wrong reasons, with the government becoming the first ever to be found in contempt of Parliament following its refusal to publish legal advice on Brexit requested by the Commons.

The public – whether ‘leave’ or ‘remain’ voters – deserve better than they are getting from this non-functioning government.

Labour’s alternative plan for a jobs-first Brexit deal must take centre stage in any future talks with Brussels.

- The news that rail fares will rise again by 3.1 per cent in January is another blow for long-suffering commuters across the country, including in Newport East.

Commuter services from Newport and Severn Tunnel Junction have been plagued by reliability problems and overcrowding, and people locally are rightly asking what they are getting in return for these increased fares.

Alongside raising poor services and disruption, I continue to raise this issue with ministers.

- Congratulations to Charley Oliver-Holland from Caldicot, who has been elected as the first ever member of the Welsh Youth Parliament for Newport East.

Charley’s campaign centred around some really important issues: increased wages for 16-18 year olds, better support for LGBT young people, and the need action for action on plastic waste and pollution.

I look forward to working with Charley in the future.

Well done to all the candidates who took part in the Welsh Youth Parliament elections.

It’s so important that we engage the next generation of voters in the political issues and challenges facing us all.

- Thank you to all the Newport East constituents who've been in touch over the last year with issues to raise and cases to take up.

If you are a constituent and want to get in touch please email Jessica.morden.mp@parliament.uk

Finally, Merry Christmas and a happy, peaceful New Year to all South Wales Argus readers, with a special mention to all those on duty over the holidays in our emergency and public services.