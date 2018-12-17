THE tolls on the Prince of Wales Bridge have been abolished as of today.

Motorists entering Wales via the M4 used to be charged £5.60 for the privilege. As of early this morning that fee is now a thing of the past.

The first cars rolled through the space where two of the toll booths used to sit in the early hours of this morning. Work is still ongoing to remove the remaining booths.

At around 6.30am today, a rolling roadblock made the historic trip over the crossing, followed by hundreds of motorists eager to be among the first to make the trip free of charge.

The removal of the tolls has, to some, signalled a chance for the economy in South Wales to benefit from an upsurge in business.

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said: “People will certainly remember the first time the crossed the bridge without having to pay for it. The cost of having the tolls was estimated at £100m to the Welsh economy.

“The money that will be saved is going into the pockets of people travelling to Wales. That is going to be spent in shops and on services.”

There are those however, who think that the removal of the tolls could have a negative impact in terms of a rise in house prices.

Mr Cairns said: “Every new opportunity brings a challenge. However, I think the economic uplift will give us the capacity to reach solutions. There will be more money flowing in the economy.

“I have said in the past, we’re creating a super region. For example, I want the South Wales Argus to be read and bought in Bristol.”

Asked about a possible rise in congestion as a result of the toll removal, Mr Cairns stated that a “bedding in” period was expected but that he anticipated the stretch of motorway would become “like any other motorway in the country”.

He was also keen to praise all those who had contributed to the eventual removal of the tolls on the Severn Bridges.

He said: “I want to pay tribute to the people who have worked to deliver this campaign for many years. The Argus for their role and the influence they’ve brought on local MPs, the Monmouth MP David Davies and Jessica Morden for their campaigning.”