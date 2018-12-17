A FABULOUS comedy show is returning to Newport at the end of the year.

Real Deal Comedy Jam is coming to The Neon, Clarence Place, on December 30, with doors open from 7pm and the show starting at 7.45pm.

This will be the final date of the 2018 comedy tour,- suitable for 18-plus – and has an amazing array of talent lined up to entertain guests.

It will star female comedian, B-Phlat, whose unique performances honestly examine her life, urging women to improve and empower temples, rather than relying on man bashing and profanity.

Other talent includes: Toju th Militant Black Guy, who has featured on Britain’s Got Talent, BBC Comedy and on Channel 4’s Balls Of Steel.

The evening ewhich is hosted by Mr Cee – a comedian from Come Mek We Larf and the Big Narstie Show –- will also feature Shabba, and Chrissy Charles

This promises to be an entertaining evening, sure to make your sides weak with laughter, which will tour Birmingham, Nottingham, Leeds and London, ahead of the Newport show.

Standard tickets are £20, or £35 for two, with a group booking for ten people for £150, not including the booking fee.

To book yours, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/real-deal-comedy-jam-newport-christmas-special-tickets-49528354642#tickets

To find out more about Real Deal Comedy Jam as a whole, you can phone their information line on: 07950 216833, or email them at: realdealcomedyjam2017@gmail.com