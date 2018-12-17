A new womenswear store has opened in Friars Walk.

UTOPIA womenswear has opened in the formerly vacant position held by outdoor clothing firm Tog24.

UTOPIA womenswear has stores in various locations throughout the country and describe themselves as “a womenswear store providing great quality clothing and the latest fashion trends”.

Friars Walk Centre Director, Simon Pullen, said: “I’m delighted that Utopia will be opening at the centre in the very near future. Friars Walk is a great place to visit during the festive period with plenty of places to eat, shop and play and the store is a brilliant addition to our ever-growing and evolving offering.

“This latest arrival is perfect timing ahead of Christmas as the people of Newport do their seasonal shopping. I’m looking forward to getting to know the team from the store and working with them over the coming weeks and months.”