NEWPORT'S newest family-friendly music festival has received a massive boost, launching a media partnership with South Wales Argus.

Portstock 2019 is coming to Rodney Parade, in Newport, on June 22 2019, with headliners including hip hop dance group, Stereo MC's, and Dr Feelgood, which is one of the most popular live rhythm and blues acts worldwide.

Other talent on the bill includes: Rusty Shackle, Tom Hingley and the Karpets, The Darling Buds, The Ska Monkeys and Joe Kelly & the Royal Pharmacy.

Portstock 2019 is organised by and in aid of Newport-based St David's Hospice Care.

South Wales Argus editor, Nicole Garnon, said: "We're pleased and looking forward to being media partners of Portstock 2019, helping to support the marvellous work St David’s Hospice Care does every hour, of every day, throughout our community.”

Portstock festival was launched at Tredegar Park in 2018. You can see our photo gallery here.

Kris Broome, of St David's Hospice Care, said: "Portstock is going to be even bigger and better in 2019, with its move to iconic Rodney Parade.

"We're thrilled to have secured the South Wales Argus as our media sponsors and delighted to have secured Rodney Parade for Portstock 2019. We have a truly brilliant line up with something for everyone.

"It's all set to be a fantastic day of family fun in the heart of Newport, at one of the city's most well-loved and historic locations."

Early bird are on sale for this exciting event. They are £28 for adults, £10 for under 16s, free for babies under two, or £70 for family ticket.

Later prices are subject to change.

All profits raised from the event will go directly to Newport-based St David’s Hospice Care to fund their vital work.

"This, being staged in aid of a charity which serves and cares for people in the local community, is a unique feature of this music festival and a great reason to support the event," added Mr Broome.

For details and tickets call: 01633 674990 or visit: www.portstock.co.uk