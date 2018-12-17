THE family of Kimberly Kettlety, the mum-of-two who has been missing for five weeks, have been informed that the body of a woman has been found.

Mrs Kettlety, who has two young children, has been missing since November 8.

Gwent Police have confirmed that the body of a woman has been found close to the River Usk in Caerleon.

A spokesman said: "We were called on Saturday, December 15, 2018, following reports of the body of a woman having been located close to the River Usk, in Caerleon.

"While formal identification has yet to take place, the family of Kimberley Kettlety have been informed of this development.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious.

"Specialist officers are supporting the family at this difficult time."