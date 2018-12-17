A DUO who carried out a “vicious and sustained attack” on their victim which saw him beaten with a wheel brace, punched, kicked and stamped on were jailed for 12 years.

Jackson Davies, 22, and Jaren Lloyd, 26, were each sent to prison for six years at Cardiff Crown Court for brutally assaulting Stuart Edwards.

Lloyd’s girlfriend at the time of the attack, mother-of-four Shelley Carter, 40, was handed a suspended jail term for her part.

Prosecutor Andrew Davies said violence erupted after she and her former partner Mr Edwards got involved in a “shouting match” while he was driving his van in Blaenavon and had stopped at a junction.

Judge Michael Fitton QC heard there was “bad blood” between him and Carter who went back to her home to get Lloyd and Davies, the latter at that time being in a relationship with her daughter.

The court heard that a restraining order prevented the victim from contacting Carter.

Mr Davies said a wheel brace was used by Lloyd to smash the windscreen of Mr Edwards’ Vauxhall Astra and hit him and that he was wearing steel toe capped rigger boots during the assault.

What followed, he told the court, was “a vicious, sustained and repeated attack”.

The court heard how punches, the metal bar, kicks and stamps all rained down upon the victim and continued when he was unconscious or semi-unconscious.

Mr Davies added: “It was fortunate that the complainant was left with merely a fractured cheekbone and bumps and bruises.”

Judge Fitton heard how the victim was set upon twice and how Carter had initially been “shouting encouragement” but towards the end of the incident “she said he’d had enough and the males desisted”.

Lloyd, of Lower Waun Street, Blaenavon, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent.

Davies, from High Street, Abersychan, Pontypool was convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent by a jury after a trial.

Carter, of Griffiths Court, Blaenavon admitted affray.

The court heard Lloyd had previous convictions for possession with intent to supply a drug of class B, battery, harassment and public disorder.

Davies had previous convictions for dangerous driving, intending to pervert the course of justice and had served a custodial sentence in 2016 in a young offender institution for battery and assaulting a police officer.

Carter had previous convictions for dangerous driving in 2002 and for theft two years later.

Gareth Williams, representing Lloyd, said his there had been a “lack of premeditation” on the part of his client and that there had been a “history” between him, Carter and the victim that led to “frustration, stress and anxiety”.

Sarah Waters, mitigating for Davies, said: “He is a young man who has never claimed benefits, is in employment and exhibits a work ethic.”

Stephen Thomas, for Carter, said she was a previous victim of domestic abuse who had “lost her self-control”.

She was jailed for 12 months, suspended for 18 months, 150 hours unpaid work, a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a £140 victim surcharge.