*UPDATE 9.45am 18/12/2018*

IN A statement this morning, Gwent Police have confirmed that the man who was taken to hospital following the accident has since been released.

THE A467 has been closed in both directions after a driver suffered "life-threatening" injuries in a crash.

the accident happened between the B4251 Full Moon Roundabout and the B4591 Risca Roundabout.

Emergency services are on the scene dealing with the incident, but the road remains closed in both directions.

Pictures on social media show a grey car that has collided with the central reservation.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "At approximately 2.50pm on Monday, December 17, 2018, we were called to a serious road traffic collision on the A467 in Crosskeys, involving one vehicle.

"A silver Volkswagen Golf, travelling from Newport towards Wattsville, left the road. South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Welsh Ambulance Service colleagues were also in attendance.

"The driver is believed to have suffered life threatening injuries.

"The road is closed in both directions and is expected to remain so for a number of hours. Please avoid the area if possible."

Emergency Services are dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on A467 between Full Moon & Pontymister.

The road is closed IN BOTH DIRECTIONS and diversions are in place which may cause congestion.

Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey. pic.twitter.com/n5WkNFxlwv — Heddlu Gwent (@heddlugwent) December 17, 2018

Caerphilly County Borough Council have advised that drivers should find alternative routes.

The A467 Risca Bypass is currently closed in both directions due to a serious accident. Please find alternative routes. — CaerphillyCBC (@CaerphillyCBC) December 17, 2018

