POLICE have evacuated a large part of St Mary's Street in Cardiff after threats were made to people in a hotel.
Shoppers and workers have been asked to leave the area, and residents have also been told to leave their flats.
A large crowd is now gathering at the edge of the police cordon.
It has been reported the incident concerns just one premises.
Speaking on behalf of South Wales Police, a spokesman said: "At around 3.15pm today officers received information that threats had been made to people in a city centre hotel.
"Staff and a number of residents have now safely left the premises with no reports of any injuries.
"A police cordon is in place and a number of buildings have been evacuated as a precaution.
"The incident is on-going."
