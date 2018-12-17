POLICE have evacuated a large part of St Mary's Street in Cardiff after threats were made to people in a hotel.

Shoppers and workers have been asked to leave the area, and residents have also been told to leave their flats.

A large crowd is now gathering at the edge of the police cordon.

It has been reported the incident concerns just one premises.

Speaking on behalf of South Wales Police, a spokesman said: "At around 3.15pm today officers received information that threats had been made to people in a city centre hotel.

READ MORE: Body found in search for missing Newport mum Kimberley Kettlety

"Staff and a number of residents have now safely left the premises with no reports of any injuries.

"A police cordon is in place and a number of buildings have been evacuated as a precaution.

"The incident is on-going."

NOW READ: A467 closed in both directions after driver suffers 'life-threatening' injuries