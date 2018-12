THE A4051 was "partially blocked" after an accident this evening.

According to traffic monitors, there was slow traffic due to the accident from the M4 J26 (Malpas Road) to the Woodlands Roundabout on Newport Road.

Recovery vehicles were reported to be on the way to the scene.

We will update this story with any information we receive.

NOW READ: A467 closed in both directions between Crosskeys and Risca