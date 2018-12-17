NEWPORT council is set to introduce smaller bins to households with five or fewer residents as it bids to improve its recycling rate.

Most residents in Newport currently have a 180 litre wheeled bin, yet a council report says more than half of the bin is being filled with recyclable materials.

Rubbish typically makes up just 42 per cent of the bin, with food waste making up 28 per cent and other recyclables a further 30 per cent.

The council is now planning to introduce 120 litre wheeled bins for homes with five or fewer people, along with a ban on the disposal of recyclable materials.

Larger bins of 180 litres will be given to homes for six to seven people, with 240 litre bins for homes with more than eight.

Under the plans which could be approved as a cabinet member decision next week, a new education and enforcement team will be created to monitor compliance and explain to residents how the new system will work.

The team will have the power to issue fines, though the council says this will only be done after assistance has been provided and warnings have been ignored.

A traffic light system will be used to monitor usage.

Residents with overflowing bins could get a green sticker in their bin along with a warning letter.

If it happens for a second time, an amber warning will be issued and their bin will not be emptied, with an engagement officer visiting the home to provide advice.

A statutory notice could be issued under the red warning, with further breaches of the notice carrying a £100 fine.

However, the report says if residents living in households of more than six “genuinely recycle” 100 per cent and still produce more waste, then a larger bin will be supplied.

The council is required to meet an increased Welsh Government recycling target of 64 per cent next year and 70 per cent in 2024/25.

Failure to reach these targets can result in the council being fined £200 for every tonne it is below the required amount.

Welsh Government are “shortly to consult on a substantial increase in the level of fines,” according to the council report.

Although improvements are needed, the council report says Newport’s recycling rate of 60 per cent is higher than “almost every other city in the UK.”

Smaller bins have already been introduced by Torfaen, Merthyr Tydfil, Cardiff and Rhondda Cynon Taf councils to restrict residual waste.

The proposals also include approving work to develop a second waste and recycling centre in Newport.

The plans are estimated to cost £1.25million but will bring savings of £680,000 per year.

The revised proposals were drawn up after the council ruled out three weekly bin collections.

But council officers were unable to proceed with the plans as it would have led to the authority failing to meet recycling targets. Proposals for smaller bins were therefore drawn up as an alternative.

A council report says: “Key to successful implementation will be a dedicated engagement and enforcement team for the first two years to help residents adjust: issues with contamination in the recycling material and excess/side waste are expected to happen during the initial period after implementation.

“Unless there are mechanisms in place to ensure these issues are controlled, it may lead to failure to increase the recycling tonnage and to increased litter/flytipping incidents. For this reason, coupled with the main proposal, increased resources have been included to enable proper enforcement activity.”

The plans have gone out to councillors for consultation until Thursday, December 27, ahead of the decision scheduled to be made by cabinet member for streetscene, Cllr Roger Jeavons.