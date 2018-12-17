THE Ultimate Gin Festival is coming to Cardiff in 2019.

The Gin to my Tonic will take guests at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on a journey of discovery from July 5 to July 6.

This is the first show of its kind in Wales, with highlights including: more than 50 brands attending, unlimited tastings, cocktail making master classes, talks by some of the UK’s leading distilleries, tonic and garnish tutorials and blind taste challenges.

There will be a 6.30pm-10.30pm session on July 5, 12pm-4pm and 6pm-10pm on July 6.

Early bird tickets start from £10. To find out more or book, visit the website: thegintomytonic.com

