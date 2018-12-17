DISTRESSED residents are calling for swift action after claiming work men accidentally killed endangered animals while they were hibernating, Tomos Povey writes

Liz Richards and other residents of St Julian’s Road have voiced their outrage after work men, who were cutting back hedges and brambles, are believed to have killed two hedgehogs this month.

Mrs Richards said residents have been left “devastated”.

“I go on the same walk to what we call ‘The Dingle’ a few times a day with the dogs,” said the mental health nurse.

“Part of the route takes in a small wooded area, with a field, behind St Julian’s Road. This then leads to Heather Road.

“I came across one hedgehog that was in a terrible state. It was dead and I had to cover it over. Then I came across another. Work men had been clearing up and accidentally killed these lovely animals.

“I was really, really upset and so are other people.”

The 53-year-old contacted her politicians - Councillors Carmel Townsend and Phil Hourahine, and Assembly Member John Griffiths – to see whether they could help with finding an “answer”. Mrs Richards has also claimed to have seen an e-mail, which confirms the accidents happened during an “annual operation” by work men.

“I am still angry at what has happened,” she said.

“These animals are endangered and should have been protected. They need our protection because there is not a lot left.

“I have seen an e-mail, which says that they were council workers.”

Some residents are now demanding posters or signs to show awareness of sleeping hedgehogs.

“The workers did not deliberately do this,” she said. “It was an accident.

“But we need greater awareness so this does not happen again.

“I think a good thing to do would be to have awareness posters put up so workers know that there are hedgehogs in the area.”

James Haines, who lives nearby, added: “We are upset because hedgehogs are wonderful animals.

“Let’s hope that posters or signs can be put up so this does not happen again.”

A spokeswoman from Newport City Council said: “We have been made aware of the incident at the Dingle site in St Julians where two hedgehogs were found dead, possibly as a result of impact from maintenance machinery.

“The council will undertake steps to mitigate this risk to wildlife in the future.”

Hedgehogs are small mammals and tend to live in hedgerows and gardens.

Their numbers have continued to decline across the country, with recent statistics suggesting they have fallen as much as 50 per cent since 2000.