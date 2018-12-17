A MAN who holds a Guinness World Record as the fastest marathon runner in the world dressed as a coastguard has now turned his attention to helping the homeless this Christmas.

Rob Bickel, who lives in Caerleon, has completed a number of challenges over the years, including being the fastest marathon runner dressed in a costume during the ABP Newport Wales Marathon, as well as training to become a member of a lifeboat crew.

And he has now set himself a new task, to raise as much money as possible in order to buy vital supplies for homeless people in Newport.

"I have been helping out at Eden House charity for a number of years now," said the 45-year-old.

"Eden House also help to run the Night Shelter across various churches in Newport. I help out at Holy Trinity which is in Christchurch.

"My dad had been helping out at the charity and encouraged me to get involved too.

"They do a lot of good work and I thought not so long ago that I wanted to help."

Mr Bickel has since launched a Gofundme page and is aiming to raise "as much" money as possible.

So far he has raised £260.

"My intention is to purchase a Gregg's gift card pre-loaded with £10 credit," he said.

"By giving them a gift card each of the people who use the Night Shelter can get some food. I will also use the money to buy blankets and other items.

"With the Met Office predicting the coldest and harshest winter for almost a decade, and heavy snow forecast, please spare a thought for those who are living on the streets and donate using the link."

If you would like to make a donation, visit the website bit.ly/2PIob3H