A CHEERLEADING squad is hosting free taster sessions.

South Wales Saints is a competitive cheerleader team that welcomes males and females aged 14+ of all abilities.

The squad was founded by Kelly-Ann Keyse, in 2012, and often recruited members through University of South Wales' Caerleon campus. Since the campus closed, numbers have diminished. Currently there are ten members, with up to 40 members in previous years.

Ms Keyse explained: "Cheerleading isn't about just standing there and holding pompoms. It keeps you fit and healthy, builds up skills - including communication and team work - and you make lifelong friends.

"We are mixed ability group. There's no minimum skill level required, with many people signing up in previous years with no background in cheerleading.

"We're happy to train from scratch. When I first started the squad, we had a member who was completely deaf, but still competed, using the vibrations as guidance.

"It shows what you can do with some hard work and determination. Unfortunately, there is also a financial aspect to the squad. If we're unable to recruit more people we run the risk of closing, which is really sad."

South Wales Saints practice at City of Newport Gymnastics Academy (NP19 4PT) on Thursdays, from 7.15pm to 8.45pm, and on Sundays, from 6pm to 8pm.

On Sunday, January 13, and Thursday, January 17, all are welcome to join them, potentially learning a new skill and creating friendships that last a lifetime.

Check out their website: cheerleadingsquad.wix.com/southwalessaint

Alternatively, find them on Facebook: @SouthWalesSaints