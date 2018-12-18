A THREE strikes drug dealer who was caught red-handed during an undercover police sting was jailed for seven years.

Zekkam Ali, aged 30, was found to be trafficking crack cocaine and heroin in Newport after detectives had him under surveillance.

Prosecutor Eugene Egan told Cardiff Crown Court how the defendant’s home in the Pill area of the city was being watched by cops.

He said further attention was brought on Ali when the occupants of a blue BMW near his house were seen acting suspiciously.

The defendant, of Alma Street, Newport pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

Quantities of crack cocaine and heroin were found after a search of his home, Judge Jeremy Jenkins was told.

Mr Egan also said that Ali had two previous convictions for dealing class A drugs.

In 2010 he was convicted of supplying class A drugs with intent to supply and three years later he was guilty of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Ali appeared in court via a video link from Cardiff Prison.

David Pinnell, mitigating, urged the judge to impose the minimum sentence possible and said his client had admitted the offences and was remorseful.

He told the court how the defendant had fallen back into drug dealing as a result of financial difficulties.

Mr Pinnell said Ali had lost his job before being presented with a tax demand he could not pay.

The court heard how the defendant’s fiancée was present to support him and that she would wait for him.

Judge Jenkins jailed Ali for a total of seven years and ordered that he pay a victim surcharge upon his release from prison.

He is due to serve half his sentence before being released on licence.

Ali heard he will also be subject to a Proceeds of Crime Act application.

Outside the court, Police Constable Andrew Owens, the officer in the case, said: “This is now the third time Zekkam Ali has been convicted of supplying class A drugs.

"It is clear that he has learnt nothing from his previous convictions and we hope that this conviction will be a strong deterrent to other people who may consider becoming involved in drug supply.”