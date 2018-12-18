PLANS for a five and six-storey apartment block of 76 flats on land next to George Street Bridge in Newport have been submitted to the city council.

Jehu Group, in partnership with Newport City Homes, are behind the plans to build 47 one-bedroom and 29 two-bedroom flats on land at Galliford’s Yard in Coverack Road, Newport.

The site, previously occupied by a paint mill, is currently vacant and all buildings have been demolished.

It lies in the shadows of the grade II*-listed George Street Bridge, and also near to other apartment blocks along the banks of the River Usk.

"The vision is to develop a striking and contemporary residential development in a prominent, riverside location which will contribute to the regeneration of the waterfront," a design and access statement says.

The number of flats has been reduced following a pre-application consultation from 84 to 76.

Under the plans the six-storey block will be 100 per cent affordable housing, while the five-storey block will be "open market housing tenure."

The development will come with 71 parking spaces and 80 cycle spaces.

While car parking spaces are below the council's requirements for one space per bedroom, it is said the site's location near to the city centre and public transport reduces the need for a car.

All of the flats will have balconies or terraces under the plans.

The application says it is also hoped that the development could help combat anti-social behaviour in the area.

'Considerable investment' will be required to revitalise and regenerate the land, it is said.

The designs aim to provide "enhanced natural surveillance" of the site.

"Ensuring feelings of safety and the provision of surveillance is of paramount importance," the design and access statement says.

"This is due to the current problems relating to sustained instances of anti-social behaviour in the area."

George Street Bridge will be physically unaffected by the development, while it is pointed out that the development will bring into use a derelict space within its setting.

The proposed flats have been moved slightly closer to George Street Bridge following the pre-application consultation, to ensure no structure lies above a historic Victorian drainage culvert.

Motorists will be able to access the site via Coverack Road under the plans, while four pedestrian access points are also put forward.

The application says the flats would provide a 'continuation' of nearby housing.

It is one of the last few allocated sites for housing in the Local Development Plan and "will contribute immensely towards the regeneration of the waterfront," the application says.