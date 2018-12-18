There were reports of power outages in Newport last night.

At around 11.20 last night power cuts were reported at the western end of Cardiff Road in the Maesglas area of the city and further west in Coedkernew.

A spokesperson for Western Power said: “At approximately 11.20 last night we received reports of power outages in the western area of the city of Newport.

“The area affected was from the Ebbw Bridge Club to the area of Coedkernew.

“713 people were affected by the outage, but power was restored within the hour.

“The issue was with a high-voltage underground cable and our engineers are still working to discover the cause.

“Western Power would like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused by the power cut.”