TICKETS for the FA Cup third-round clash between Newport County AFC and Leicester City at Rodney Parade on Sunday, January 6, will be on sale from Thursday.

Season ticket holders, Trust members, community shareholders and Clwb Spytty members will be able to buy tickets for the tie from Thursday until Christmas Eve.

Supporters who bought tickets for the League Two match against MK Dons, which was scheduled for last Saturday, can buy Leicester tickets on December 27.

And the remaining tickets will go on general sale from December 28.

Prices range from £26 to £30 for adults, £21 to £25 for over-60s, £19 to £23 for under-21s, £15 for under-16s, £12 for under-12s and £5 to £7 for under-6s.

A club statement reads: “Up to 6,000 tickets will be available for sale to home fans.

“This number is considerably more than the potential number of priority ticket purchasers.

“All those who qualify for, and wish to purchase, priority tickets will be catered for.”

Supporters can only claim priority tickets under one of the above categories during the priority sales window.

Season ticket holders can buy a maximum of two tickets during the priority sales period, with a maximum of one for everyone else, with the exception of Clwb Spytty members, where there has to be a paying adult with the child member.

Season ticket holders’ seats will be held during the priority sales window until December 27.

Season ticket holders will therefore be able to purchase their current seat(s), or a maximum of two tickets elsewhere in the ground before tickets go on general sale.

Season ticket holders and Trust members will be guaranteed a ticket within this period.

MK Dons ticket holders will only be able to purchase a ticket for the Leicester tie within the same or lower age category as that of the MK Dons ticket.

MK Dons ticket holders who take advantage of this priority sales window will not be able to claim a refund if they are subsequently unable to attend the re-arranged MK Dons fixture.

The Rodney Parade ticket office will be open from 10am to 7pm on Thursday and Friday.

The Kingsway club shop will be open from 9.30am to 4pm on Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sunday.

The ticket hotline (01633 415374) will be active from 10am to 7pm on Thursday and Friday, 9.30am to 4pm on Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sunday.