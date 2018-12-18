AN ONLINE radio station is hosting a charity event to help Newport’s homeless.

Community station Gwent Radio are putting on an evening of live entertainment at Pen & Wig, in Newport, on Friday, December 21.

Performers include: the legendary soul singer Lily Freckleton & Band, DJ Stan Berry, and DJ Carl Bassett.

All profits of the night are going to Amazing Grace Spaces, of Newport, which is relatively new to the city and aims to provide ‘a safe space to recover’ for those sleeping rough.

Doors open at 8pm, with the fun wrapping up around 11pm.

Tickets are £5 on the door or available online through Eventbrite.

To find out more about Gwent Radio, or make a donation, visit their website: www.gwentradio.com

Alternatively, follow Gwent Radio on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, by searching for: @gwentradio

To find out more about the Amazing Grace Spaces project visit their website: amazinggracespaces.org