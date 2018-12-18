MOTHERCARE in Friars Walk will launch a closing-down sale tomorrow (Wednesday, December 19), with all stock reduced to clear.

The leading mother and baby specialist store announced in July that 60 of its 137 UK shops would close by June 2019 as part of a restructuring programme.

It is understood the Newport story will close in February.

Friars Walk centre director, Simon Pullen, said: “I can confirm that Mothercare has chosen to close its Friars Walk store as part of a national restructuring plan for the company that was announced earlier this year.

"Our understanding is that the store will close in February, meaning it will remain open throughout the build-up to Christmas and during the busy post-Christmas sales period.

“The team is actively looking for a new name to bring to the centre and is engaging with a number of well-known brands.

"I’m looking forward to announcing the new arrival in due course in 2019.

"I’d like to assure shoppers that Mothercare is the only planned closure at the centre at this time.”

There will be significant reductions on offer at Mothercare Newport from Wednesday, with deals across all categories, including toys, gifts, clothing, and pushchairs.

A spokesperson for Mothercare said: “This is a great opportunity for shoppers to get some amazing bargains on last minute Christmas gifts and maternity, baby and toddler essentials.

"Our most popular ranges will sell out quickly so we encourage all customers to come into the store as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

“We’d like to thank all our customers in the area for their support and look forward to continuing to serve them at our Cardiff store and online at mothercare.com.”