MOTHERCARE in Friars Walk will launch a closing-down sale tomorrow (Wednesday, December 19), with all stock reduced to clear.

The leading mother and baby specialist store announced in July that 60 of its 137 UK shops would close by June 2019 as part of a restructuring programme.

There will be significant reductions on offer at Mothercare Newport from Wednesday, with deals across all categories, including toys, gifts, clothing, and pushchairs.

A spokesperson for Mothercare said: “This is a great opportunity for shoppers to get some amazing bargains on last minute Christmas gifts and maternity, baby and toddler essentials.

"Our most popular ranges will sell out quickly so we encourage all customers to come into the store as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

“We’d like to thank all our customers in the area for their support and look forward to continuing to serve them at our Cardiff store and online at mothercare.com.”