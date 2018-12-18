THE Dragons have shelved plans to appoint an interim head coach and aim to have a new boss at the helm in early January.

Last week the Rodney Parade region brought an early end to Bernard Jackman’s Rodney Parade reign, axing the former Ireland hooker 18 months into a three-year deal.

The Dragons board initially looked at someone holding the reins until the end of the season and spoke to Wales boss Warren Gatland about the possibility of one of his assistants doing the role.

Talks were held with defence coach Shaun Edwards, who has a consultancy role with the Ospreys, but at the end of last week chairman David Buttress made the decision to instead make a permanent appointment.

Forwards coach Ceri Jones led the side in their European Challenge Cup defeat at Clermont Auvergne last Saturday.

The former Wales prop will continue in a caretaker capacity for Friday’s derby at Cardiff Blues and the festive encounters with the Ospreys in Newport on December 30 and at the Scarlets on January 5.

“As a board we looked at bringing in an interim coach until the end of the season and talked to Warren Gatland about his coaches,” said Buttress.

“But last Friday we decided that was not realistic and that it would not have given us what we wanted because we would lose whoever it was for the Six Nations period from the end of January to March.

“We are now looking for a permanent coach and the process is under way. It will take two or three weeks, maybe a month.

“We have been inundated with interest, including some really big names, and I have held a first round of interviews with more to come.

“I have asked Ceri Jones to lead the team into the New Year and we will look to make a permanent appointment as soon as possible, but it has to be the right person.”

Buttress did not take the decision to part company with Jackman lightly after developing a close relationship with the former Leinster forward, who was appointed by the Welsh Rugby Union before the chairman’s arrival.

The new financial arrangement between the WRU and the four regions means that the next Dragons boss will continue to work with a budget smaller than their rivals.

“We have to punch above our weight for developing local talent and retaining that talent,” said Buttress. “The new coach will have a strong track record of that.

“They will have to maximise the performance of our existing squad and have to be a great man manager, which is the case for a leader in any business.”

There is no pressure from the WRU on the Dragons to appoint a Welsh boss.