The MET Office has issued a yellow warning for Gwent until this evening.

Heavy rain and high winds can be expected until 9pm.

People have also be warned to remain safe as flooded could occure, with bus and train services also likely to be affected.

The Met Office report said: "A spell of wet and windy weather will move east across all parts during Tuesday, accompanied by a strong and gusty southerly wind, with coastal gales.

"Winds will gradually ease."