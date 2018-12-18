PROGRAMMES to help tackle child poverty and boost skills will receive extra funding in the final Welsh Government budget, which was laid today.

The Government announced an extra £12m will fund measures to create apprenticeships across Wales, while a further £2m will be used to help parents meet the costs of sending their children to school and extend the successful school summer holiday Food and Fun programme.

The final Budget will also include the package of additional revenue and capital funding proposals for local government in 2019-20 and £26m to increase support for high street retailers and other businesses.

Also included in the Government’s budget is £6.8m revenue in 2019-20 to support the Welsh Government’s flagship commitment to deliver 100,000 all-age apprenticeships this Assembly term, an extra £4.771m revenue in 2019-20 to support further education pay and a further £2m to help tackle child poverty.

Speaking after the budget’s release, Finance Minister Rebecca Evans said: “Apprenticeships are vital for helping people gain high-quality vocational training and providing opportunities for businesses and the economy to thrive.

“We are also committed to tackling child poverty in Wales. The PDG Access scheme and the Food and Fun programme provide important help to children who most need our support.”

The funding allocations announced are in addition to the package of additional funding measures for local government – worth £141.5m over three years (2018 to 2021) – revealed in November.

A £26m package in 2019-20 to enhance and extend the existing high street rates relief scheme was also revealed.

The Minister for Finance and Gower AM added: “When we published our draft proposals, we committed to local government being a key priority for any additional funding following the UK Autumn Budget.

“I am pleased we have been able to make further allocations and invest in the services people rely on.”

The final Budget sets out the Welsh Government’s spending plans for 2019-20 and capital plans to 2021.

All the final Budget documents are available in English and Welsh on the Welsh Government’s website.

A debate on the final Budget for 2019-20 will take place on 15 January 2019.