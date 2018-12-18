A PROMINENT violinist has spoken of his excitement about his New Year concert being broadcast to UK cinemas from the other side of the globe.

André Rieu, joined by Johann Strauss Orchestra, recorded iconic music, at Sydney’s Town Hall, exclusively for cinema audiences to enjoy on the big screen, on January 5 and January 6.

This follows his Maastricht shows, which were broadcast in cinemas throughout the UK and Ireland in July, taking more than £1.7million, making it the top grossing concert event cinema release of all time.

Mr Rieu said: “I love performing in historic venues. Sydney Town Hall is one of the most outstanding historic venues I have ever been in my life.

“I think my music fits perfectly in a venue just like this, and it is a wonderful location to start the new year!

“During the concert we had a bit of a drama, as our cameras broke down and we had to do the entrance and almost the complete first half again.

“The audience was fantastic and they loved the excitement, thankfully!” he said.

Mr Rieu is well-known for energetic and festive live performances, consistently on the worldwide list of highest-grossing touring artists.

The New Year concert will be broadcast at various cinemas at 7pm on January 5, and 3pm on January 6.

In Newport, it will be shown at Cineworld, both in Spytty and in Friars Walk.

The performance will also be broadcast from Vue Cwmbran and Maxime Cinema Blackwood, and other venues throughout the UK.

For more information, or to book your tickets, visit: intl.andreincinemas.com

Mr Rieu, who has more than 30 years experience performing, is ready for a busy 2019, kicking off the New Year with concerts in Amsterdam and Antwerp.

“After that, we will have concerts in Germany, Eastern Europe and, of course, our summer concerts in Maastricht on the Vrijthof Square," added Mr Rieu.

“Next year, I’ll turn 70 and I’m convinced that I’ll reach the age of 120, so be prepared for another year filled with delicious music and wonderful concerts."

This was organised by Piece Of Magic Entertainment. You can find out more about the company at: www.pieceofmagic.com