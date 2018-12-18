WE RECEIVED more than 1,000 entries for this years competition to find Gwent's Prettiest Pet.

From terriers to tortoises, ponies to poodles, you sent us your favourite shots of your pets.

Thank you to everyone who took part.

Today, we reveal the winning entries in both the readers' favourite and the judges' favourite categories.

In a hotly-contested vote on the South Wales Argus website, our online readers opted for Scamp the rabbit as their favourite, with an impressive 37 per cent of the vote.

In total, more than 1,800 votes were cast in our reader vote.

Scamp edged out Tony the guinea pig, who came second.

The other shortlisted entries in our reader category were Woqoodd the horse, Archie the cat, and Tal the dog.

Congratulations to Scamp and his owner, Zoe Bourne, from Rogerstone, as well as to the four runners-up.

Our other winner was chosen from a shortlist by our panel of judges – Prettiest Pet professional artist Chris Langley and South Wales Argus content editor Sarah Wigmore.

From a shortlist of 20 entries, our judges faced a very tough decision, because of the high quality of the entries you sent in.

Their favourite is Indy, a puppy owned by Lisa Banton, from Newport.

Indy is a jackawawa – a cross between a Jack Russell and a chihuahua. She was nine weeks old at the time her photograph was submitted.

Mr Langley explained why Indy was chosen as the judges' winner.

"It was so cute – we both went 'Aww' straight away," he said.

"There was such an emotional impact in the photograph.

"Of all the ones we saw, this one elicited the most emotional response. The eyes spoke volumes."

Mr Langley commended everyone who sent in a photograph of their pet, saying: "Overall, the standard was very high."

He will now produce a painting of each winner, which will be presented to Scamp, Indy, and their owners at a later date.