A NEW chapter has been heralded at a leading Newport secondary school which has opened a new multi-million pound building.

Rougemont School’s new £4.2million building, which houses a sixth form centre, refectory and 600-seat auditorium over five floors, opened its doors after year-long works yesterday.

The new addition – which is currently known as the Refectory, Auditorium and Sixth Form Centre Building – is the fifth major building on the school’s 55-acre site.

On the first floor of the new building is the sixth form centre which boasts tutorial rooms for study, a large common room and outdoor area which, according to staff, will “enrich the social aspect to sixth form life".

The school’s junior and senior pupils will - starting next month - have meals in the refectory which is headed up by the renowned chef, Iain Jackson, who is formerly of The Priory Hotel, Caerleon. The room can also be used – as well as the auditorium – by the public and for school events including concerts.

Andy Knight, who is the director of business and finance, described the building as "historic".

He said: “This new building will complement the vast array of opportunities already on offer to pupils. The 600-seat auditorium will showcase the school as a centre of excellence for the performing and creative arts.

"There will be lots of exciting opportunities for pupils in the coming months because of the new building. For instance, we are now planning hands-on opportunities, so pupils can develop cooking skills in the refectory.

“Pupils of all ages will be using the building for a variety of different uses. It is a multi-purpose building and we are very proud of it."

The director added his belief that the new building would be of immense benefit to school pupils and the wider community.

"In time we hope the community will start to use the building," he said.

"We hope the building will play a prominent role in the wider community. Our fantastic facilities will be available to hire for local clubs and organisations.

"When organisations get involved, pupils and people will be able to mix and can learn from each other.

"We want our pupils to succeed and this is a good way to help that happen."

He added: “The building is already proving popular. Last Friday the school hosted an event organised by Welsh ballet which saw more than 500 visitors to the school. Summer music schools and high-profile charity events and black tie dinners are already planned.”

And head teacher Rob Carnevale added: “The new build is a new chapter for Rougemont, building on our past successes to create a strong and thriving future for our pupils and our whole school community.”

The school’s website has a dedicated page to the brand new building and information on how to book its facilities.

Visit the website www.rougemontschool.co.uk to find out more.