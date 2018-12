DUE to strong winds on the M48 Severn Bridge a 40mph speed limit is in place.

The westbound side of the M48 bridge will stay closed until Wednesday morning for the removal of the tolls.

Narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit will be in place into early 2019 once it reopens.

Elsewhere the usual traffic is building around Newport, thought to be caused by a combination of Christmas shoppers and the bad weather.