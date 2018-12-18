A GWENT MP was thrown off a live TV debate after he 'patronisingly' checked his phone in the middle of an argument with a female labour politician.

David Davies, the conservative MP for Monmouth, appeared on Sky News yesterday afternoon (December 17) in a debate with the Redcar MP Anna Turley.

Mr Davies, who is a Brexit supporter, checked his phone half-way through the interview.

In a video widely shared on social media, Davies is heard to say to Ms Turley and presenter Kay Burley: "You carry on, I'll check my phone while you have your little chat," before pulling his phone out of his pocket.

The Sky News presenter immediately hit back at Mr Davies, saying: "Don't be patronising. That is completely unacceptable. Please don't talk to her like that."

Mr Davies replied: "I am not being patronising but I can't get a word in edge ways here."

Ms Kay then argued back with the MP, saying: "Please don't talk to her in that fashion, it is not acceptable. You have had 50 per cent each."

After the terse exchange, Mr Davies was quickly ushered off set by the presenter.

A video of the argument has been shared online, with Mr Davies, Ms Turley and Ms Kay all coming in for criticism for their conduct.

Mr Davies has since Tweeted that he will let people make up their own minds about the exchange.