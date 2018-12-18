Barry and District Men's Skittles tables
ALAN ROSSER CUP
GROUP A
Royalists 284, Tynny Lads 283
Team Pld Pts Rolls Pins
Barry Park B 1 2 4.0 292
Royalists 1 2 2.0 284
Tynny Lads 1 0 3.0 283
Billy Whizz 1 0 1.0 276
GROUP B
KP Rejects 341, Cannon Balls 337
Team Pld Pts Rolls Pins
Park Lads 1 2 3.0 354
KP Rejects 1 2 3.0 341
British Rail 1 0 2.0 348
Cannon Balls 1 0 2.0 337
GROUP C
Team Pld Pts Rolls Pins
H Bells 1 2 5.0 295
Alternatives 1 0 0.0 249
49ers 0 0 0.0 0
Hairy Lemons 0 0 0.0 0
GROUP D
Glenbrook Flyers 270, Cocoa Nuts 260
Team Pld Pts Rolls Pins
Mighty Dockers 1 2 3.0 275
Glenbrook Flyers 1 2 3.0 270
Geest 1 0 2.0 271
Cocoa Nuts 1 0 2.0 260
GROUP E
Posties 281, Abercrete 278
Team Pld Pts Rolls Pins
Posties 2 2 5.0 558
Cavaliers 1 2 3.0 287
Colcot Boys 1 2 2.0 265
Abercrete 2 0 5.0 538
GROUP F
Exiles 274, Bunker Boys 264
Sea View 268, Witchill Nomads 244
Castle Boys 272, Exiles 263
Team Pld Pts Rolls Pins
Sea View 3 6 11.0 812
Castle Boys 2 4 5.0 517
Exiles 3 2 7.0 789
Witchill Nomads 2 0 4.0 476
Bunker Boys 2 0 3.0 528
GROUP G
Witchill Poachers 243, BP Breakaways 256
Willie Wombles 262, Park Rangers 269
Team Pld Pts Rolls Pins
Willie Wombles 3 4 10.0 807
Park Rangers 2 4 7.0 581
BP Breakaways 2 2 4.0 472
Witchill Poachers 2 0 3.0 506
Billy Bluebirds 1 0 1.0 257
GROUP H
Ex Servicemen 258, Blue Monkey 306
Merrymen 293, C.U.D. 232
Team Pld Pts Rolls Pins
Merrymen 3 6 13.5 874
C.U.D. 2 2 5.0 237
Blue Monkey 2 2 4.5 563
Ex Servicemen 2 0 2.0 505
Master Mariner 1 0 0.0 0
