Barry and District Men's Skittles tables

ALAN ROSSER CUP

GROUP A

Royalists 284, Tynny Lads 283

Team Pld Pts Rolls Pins

Barry Park B 1 2 4.0 292

Royalists 1 2 2.0 284

Tynny Lads 1 0 3.0 283

Billy Whizz 1 0 1.0 276

GROUP B

KP Rejects 341, Cannon Balls 337

Team Pld Pts Rolls Pins

Park Lads 1 2 3.0 354

KP Rejects 1 2 3.0 341

British Rail 1 0 2.0 348

Cannon Balls 1 0 2.0 337

GROUP C

Team Pld Pts Rolls Pins

H Bells 1 2 5.0 295

Alternatives 1 0 0.0 249

49ers 0 0 0.0 0

Hairy Lemons 0 0 0.0 0

GROUP D

Glenbrook Flyers 270, Cocoa Nuts 260

Team Pld Pts Rolls Pins

Mighty Dockers 1 2 3.0 275

Glenbrook Flyers 1 2 3.0 270

Geest 1 0 2.0 271

Cocoa Nuts 1 0 2.0 260

GROUP E

Posties 281, Abercrete 278

Team Pld Pts Rolls Pins

Posties 2 2 5.0 558

Cavaliers 1 2 3.0 287

Colcot Boys 1 2 2.0 265

Abercrete 2 0 5.0 538

GROUP F

Exiles 274, Bunker Boys 264

Sea View 268, Witchill Nomads 244

Castle Boys 272, Exiles 263

Team Pld Pts Rolls Pins

Sea View 3 6 11.0 812

Castle Boys 2 4 5.0 517

Exiles 3 2 7.0 789

Witchill Nomads 2 0 4.0 476

Bunker Boys 2 0 3.0 528

GROUP G

Witchill Poachers 243, BP Breakaways 256

Willie Wombles 262, Park Rangers 269

Team Pld Pts Rolls Pins

Willie Wombles 3 4 10.0 807

Park Rangers 2 4 7.0 581

BP Breakaways 2 2 4.0 472

Witchill Poachers 2 0 3.0 506

Billy Bluebirds 1 0 1.0 257

GROUP H

Ex Servicemen 258, Blue Monkey 306

Merrymen 293, C.U.D. 232

Team Pld Pts Rolls Pins

Merrymen 3 6 13.5 874

C.U.D. 2 2 5.0 237

Blue Monkey 2 2 4.5 563

Ex Servicemen 2 0 2.0 505

Master Mariner 1 0 0.0 0

