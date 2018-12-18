THE A4042 is closed in both directions due to an accident near Pontypool.

According to traffic monitors the closure is affecting traffic on the A4042 in both directions at the A472 (Pontypool Roundabout).

The accident is affecting traffic travelling between Newport and Abergavenny.

The A4042 between McDonald's roundabout and Cwmbran is currently closed notmrth and south bound. Please avoid this road and make alternative travel arrangents. pic.twitter.com/jh36newOEU — Pontypool Officers (@gppontypool) December 18, 2018

Emergency services are at the scene, and diversions are in place.

A spokesman for Gwent Polcie said there was no update available at this time as the incident is still ongoing.

They confirmed officers were still dealing with the "emergency indicent", that the A4042 remains closed and that emergency services were still on the scene.

New Road, from New Inn to Griffithstown, is also closed due to the accident.

We will update this story with any new information we get.